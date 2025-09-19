Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.