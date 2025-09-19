Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Position Lowered by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

