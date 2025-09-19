Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Holdings Trimmed by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after buying an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at about $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 93.8% during the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

ZM opened at $86.83 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

