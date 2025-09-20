10,709 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.