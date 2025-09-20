1,094 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.76 and a twelve month high of $252.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $101,947.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,488.75. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

