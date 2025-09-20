11,346 Shares in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 196.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.7%

Weatherford International stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WFRD. Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Melius began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.