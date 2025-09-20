11,699 Shares in Sasol Ltd. $SSL Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 31.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 75.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sasol stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Sasol Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

