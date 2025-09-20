1,355 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 629,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

ALGN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $260.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

