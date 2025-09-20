1,445 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,481,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Shares of BWXT opened at $174.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

