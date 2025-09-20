1,674 Shares in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

