1,712 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,159,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.