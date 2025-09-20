1,765 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

