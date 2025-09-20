1,995 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.