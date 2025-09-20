200,100 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. $OCGN Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ocugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,153,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,698,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 227,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ocugen Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

(Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.