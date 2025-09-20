2,019 Shares in Twilio Inc. $TWLO Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.5% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

