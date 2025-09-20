21 West Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,961 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

