2,164 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

PNR opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $112.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

