2,176 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Everest Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Everest Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Everest Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $335.57 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.72 and a 200-day moving average of $343.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.85 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.80.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

