2,440 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after buying an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,740,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,238,000 after buying an additional 120,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

