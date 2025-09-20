2,567 Shares in Graco Inc. $GGG Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

