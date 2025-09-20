2,593 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.