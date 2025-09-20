3,177 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HMN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.