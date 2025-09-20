3,224 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after buying an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.