3,708 Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 1.36. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 277.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

