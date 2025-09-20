3,791 Shares in Avista Corporation $AVA Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,227.68. The trade was a 14.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox bought 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $130,504.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,108.95. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

