4,285 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,464,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

