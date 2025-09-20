4,526 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $2,619,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 45,024,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,318,472.08. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $227,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,747.49. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,607 shares of company stock worth $10,255,134. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

