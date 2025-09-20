5,031 Shares in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,810. This trade represents a 69.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,482 shares of company stock worth $23,680,691. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Arete raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.