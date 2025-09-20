5,229 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,627,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $221.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

