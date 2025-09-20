5,335 Shares in Matador Resources Company $MTDR Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,335 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 70.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.