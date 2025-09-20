718 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after acquiring an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 37.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after acquiring an additional 161,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $287.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.18 and a 200 day moving average of $296.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

