A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given “Hold (C+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in A10 Networks by 120.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.