A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Receives “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c+) rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.