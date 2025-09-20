Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,962 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after buying an additional 502,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,958,704.53. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,693,392 shares of company stock worth $1,568,257,000 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

