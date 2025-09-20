Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,012 Aegon NV $AEG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 409,694 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Aegon NV has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

