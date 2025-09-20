Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,253 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

