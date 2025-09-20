Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmont by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

