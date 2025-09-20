Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,160,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

