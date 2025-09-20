Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.56 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

