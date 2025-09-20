Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $145.63 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.70.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

