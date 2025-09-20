Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

