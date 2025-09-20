Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,045 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

