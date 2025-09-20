Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,045 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
