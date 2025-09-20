Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,065 Ferguson plc $FERG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $229.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

