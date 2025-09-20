Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

