Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $222.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

