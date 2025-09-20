Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allianz SE raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

