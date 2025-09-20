Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

