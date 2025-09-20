Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,378,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,849,000 after buying an additional 233,997 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

NYSE:CFG opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

