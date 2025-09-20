Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 195.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

