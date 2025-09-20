Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,317,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $187.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

